Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One further death and 99 new positive cases

One further death and 99 new positive cases from Covid-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total deaths in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic to 2,149.

For the second week in a row, the death toll has remained at two people.

Positive tests in the last seven days now total 658, an increase of 50 from the previous seven day period.

The rollout of the coronavirus vaccine in Northern Ireland has now seen 1,515,760 doses administered including 989,569 first doses and 526,191 second doses.

Hospital bed occupancy in Northern Ireland is now listed at 102%, including 46 Covid occupied beds.

It comes as the Executive is meeting this afternoon o discuss lifting further lockdown restrictions, with Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill saying she believed Northern Ireland was winning the fight against the pandemic.

New figures from the Office for National Statistics have also suggested that at least six in 10 adults in the UK are likely to have Covid-19 antibodies.

The estimates indicate that this includes 59.2% of adults in Scotland, 69.3% in England and 63.2% in Northern Ireland.

The presence of antibodies suggests an individual has had the infection in the past or has been vaccinated.

It takes between two and three weeks after infection or vaccination for the body to make enough antibodies to fight the virus.

The ONS have said the figures show a clear pattern between vaccination and testing positive for Covid-19 antibodies, although this does not show the full protection offered by the vaccine.