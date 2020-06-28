Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One further death and one new case of Covid-19

NI death toll reaches 550

There has been one further death from Covid-19 and one new confirmed case, the Department of Health has announced.

The new case was recorded in the past 24 hours, but the death had been previously unreported.

It brings the death toll from the virus in the region to 550.

There have now been 5,751 confirmed cases of the virus in Northern since the outbreak.

In the past 24 hours 1,405 tests were carried out on 1,023 people bringing the total number of people tested to 108,914. 134,052 tests have been carried out.

There are currently 19 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals with none in an intensive care unit (ICU).

Of 93 ICU beds in Northern Ireland 34 remain available. 1,462 people have now been discharged from hospital after recovering from the virus.

2,971 (72%) of Northern Ireland's 4,100 hospital beds are currently occupied.

There are currently 34 active outbreaks of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland's care homes and 123 have been closed after the virus was found to no longer be present in the homes.

