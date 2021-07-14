Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One further death as highest new daily cases recorded since January

Death toll stands at 2,159

There has been one further death from coronavirus confirmed by the Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

The total deaths recorded by the department since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,159.

A further 636 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 2,445 tested over the past 24 hours. It is the largest daily number of new cases recorded in Northern Ireland since the end of January.

A total of 134,144 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland since testing for the pandemic began.

Three deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days.

Over the past seven days 3,977 people have tested positive, significantly up from 3,081 the week before.

There are currently 72 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with two in intensive care.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 105%, and nine facilities are over capacity.

There are currently 16 active outbreaks in care homes.

By noon on Wednesday, a total of 2,137,591 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,187,446 first doses.

Meanwhile, a mobile vaccination van is to be set up in Larne on Thursday evening to target football fans attending a European Conference League match.

The Northern Trust Mobile Vaccination Team will be stationed close to the Inver Park home of Larne Football Club, with fans heading to the match encouraged to grab a jab before going to watch the team.

The mobile clinic will be at St Cedmas Parish Hall on Church Road and will operate from 5pm to 8pm.

NIFL Premiership side Larne will be hosting the Welsh team Bala Town at their Co Antrim home. Larne take a 1-0 lead into the fixture, it is the first time they will host a European match in the club’s history.

The move by the Department of Health to operate mobile vaccine clinics is as a result of the rise in cases of the more transmissible Delta variant of coronavirus.

Those who wish to receive a vaccine must be over the age of 18 and people who have not yet been vaccinated.

The teams will be administering the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine.

They added there is no need to book in advance but people should bring personal ID.

This can include: Passport, Driving licence, Bus pass, Carer’s card, or a document that confirms a name and address such as an electric/gas/phone bill.

People will also need to return to the area in six weeks to receive their second dose.