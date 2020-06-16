Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One further death as jobless rate soars

NI death toll rises to 542

The Chubby Cherub in Belfast city centre is preparing to reopen. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill during the daily media broadcast in the Long Gallery at Parliament Buildings, Stormont on Monday. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

There has been one further coronavirus death in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has confirmed.

It brings to 542 the total number of virus-related deaths here.

There have also been two new cases of Covid-19 confirmed, bringing the total number to 4,854.

On Tuesday, it was revealed unemployment in Northern Ireland has more than doubled in two months, according to new figures.

Claimant count unemployment increased from 29,700 in March to 65,200 in May, leaving Northern Ireland with an unemployment rate of 7%.

The figures, released by the NI Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) include those who are claiming Jobseeker's Allowance and those on Universal Credit who were claiming because they were unemployed.

It shows the impact coronavirus is having on Northern Ireland's economy.

From March to April, there was a significant jump of almost 30,000, followed by an increase of 5,700 from April to May.

The most recent similar peak was in February 2013, when figures hit 64,800.

The figures also reveal a total of 342 redundancies were proposed in May 2020, a decrease on the previous month’s total of 783.

A further 1,427 were proposed in the current month to June 15.

