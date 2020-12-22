Coronavirus Northern Ireland: O'Neill calls for all-Ireland and GB travel ban as unionists accuse Sinn Fein of 'playing politics'

16 deaths and 439 new casesDepartment of Health death toll rises to 1,219Republic confirms new restrictionsExecutive votes against GB-NI travel banScroll down to see how Tuesday unfolded

Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has called for a legal ban on non-essential journeys across the island of Ireland.

Ms O'Neill said the measure should be accompanied by a ban on travel between the island and Great Britain.

"There needs to be an all-Ireland travel ban. That's the best way we can respond to this crisis. That should have been the approach from the outset," she said on Tuesday.

"So I would encourage the Taoiseach to work with us, I would encourage the Taoiseach to try to get to the point where the whole of the island is shut down to any inbound travellers in order to allow us to try to have the best chance to fight back against this new variant, which, as we know, spreads faster than the current form, we know spreads perhaps four times faster.

"I think that the enormity of that means that we need urgent immediate action on an all-Ireland basis. This is not a political point. This is very much a practical point. This is about saving lives, this is about doing the right thing. This is about protecting the health service. This is far too serious for any kind of politicking in the middle of it."

Asked if she would support a ban on cross-border travel, Ms O'Neill replied: "When it comes to north/south travel, my message to everybody is very, very clear - no-one should travel unless it's essential. No one should make any non-essential journeys.

"Conor Murphy actually in the Executive meeting last night actually proposed that there should be a ban on any non-essential travel north/south, east/west, it should apply across the board.

"I am really fearful for this situation, because this virus is spreading four times faster than the current form and if we have that on a widespread basis our health service is going to collapse. This is not about politics. This is about saving lives. This is about responding to a global pandemic."

She expressed regret that ministers had not supported her party's proposal for a GB travel ban at Monday night's Executive meeting.

"I think that's very unfortunate, very disappointing, particularly given the threat that is now posed because of this new strain, this new virus," she said.

Michelle O'Neill added: "We need an all-Ireland approach. That should have been the approach from the outset."

Unionists have described Sinn Fein's calls for a travel ban between Great Britain and Northern Ireland as "playing politics".

UUP leader Steve Aiken cited European Commission advice that travel bans imposed on the UK by European countries should be lifted.

“Once again, Sinn Fein's attempts to play politics with a pandemic have rebounded on them. The attempt to rush headlong towards a travel ban was reckless, given that no contingency measures were proposed to safeguard essential medical and food supplies, and protect essential travel," he said.

“Events are already starting to leave Sinn Fein behind. In a decisive intervention, the EU Commission has recommended a halt to travel bans, with the emphasis instead to be placed on discouraging non-essential travel. That's the exact position the Northern Ireland Executive has adopted."

DUP MP Gregory Campbell said Sinn Fein should focus on working with the other parties in the Executive to safeguard livelihoods and jobs.

“We all have personal responsibility to follow the rules and limit our contacts with other people to reduce the spread of the virus. Patronising lectures from Sinn Fein about setting rules, ring hollow when we examine the party’s record on handling Covid-19," the East Londonderry MP said.

"From day one Sinn Fein has played politics with the virus. They follow the science when it suits, burst the rules asunder when it suits and tell the rest of us to 'do as I say not as I do'."

Here's how Tuesday unfolded: