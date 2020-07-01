Coronavirus Northern Ireland: O'Neill 'satisfied' her actions were within regulations at Storey funeral, but says selfie 'should not have happened'

Death toll remains at 551One more case of Covid-19 confirmedTotal number of cases identified now 5,761

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has told MLAs she stands over her actions at Bobby Storey's funeral.

Ms O'Neill made clear that she would not be quitting following the controversy over the large crowds that gathered in west Belfast for the event.

She also declined the opportunity to apologise to anyone who might have contracted Covid-19 as a result of being among the crowds on Tuesday.

The Deputy First Minister told members of the Executive Committee that the things the organisers could control - such as the size of the cortege and the numbers inside the church - were observed.

Ms O'Neill, who said much of the criticism aimed at her was "political point-scoring", said she would continue in her role as joint head of the devolved administration.

However, Ms O'Neill said a selfie photograph that was taken of her and two other attendees at the funeral "should not have happened".

She said it happened in the "blink of an eye" at the close of the commemoration at Milltown cemetery.

First Minister Arlene Foster said the executive's public health message has been damaged by what unfolded at the funeral.

Earlier today, Arlene Foster called on Michelle O'Neill to apologise for joining thousands of mourners at the funeral of IRA veteran Bobby Storey.

There have been growing calls for the Michelle O'Neill to resign, including from Justice Minister Naomi Long.

It comes as the Health Department recorded a second successive day of no new deaths in NI.

