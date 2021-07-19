Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Over 1,700 test positive and another death recorded

NI death toll now stands at 2,163

Over 1,700 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland, the department of health has reported.

Another Covid-linked death has also been recorded.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,163.

Latest figures within the latest 24-hour reporting period reveal 1,776 people have tested positive for the virus. That is over three times the number reported on Sunday.

In the previous 24 hours the number was 537 while one further additional death was reported.

The number of positive cases recorded in the past seven days is up to 7,354. That is up from 3,947 in the seven days previous.

A total of 140,322 people here have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since pandemic testing began, according to the Department of Health.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,168,431 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Monday afternoon.

Of those, 1,202,031 were first doses and 978,587 people had received two doses.

On Monday, 102 patients with Covid-19 were being treated hospitals - that number was up from 92 on Friday.

Seven patients were in intensive care units; three were on ventilators and hospital occupancy was at 100%. Three sites are over capacity.

Four people were admitted to hospital on Sunday with the disease.

The rolling seven day average for covid admissions is 84. It was 68 a week ago.

There are 26 care homes dealing with an outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland version of the Covid-19 vaccine certificate app should be ready to go from Monday July 26, the Department of Health has said.

Those travelling from Northern Ireland between July 20 and 25 can access a downloadable certificate and QR code.

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster radio programme, the solution director of the Covid Certification Service Dr Eddie O’Neill said that all certificates are “designed specially for the EU specification” and both the certificate and a QR code should be readily usable within the EU.

Dr O’Neill said: “Once they’ve downloaded the app they’ll be invited to register an account and once they’ve proved their identity they simply request the certificate.

“There’s an automated matching process and then on their app they will be able to get the QR code.” It works in a “similar way to the NHS app in England”, he said.