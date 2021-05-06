Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Over-18s to be offered jab ‘within a few weeks’

Covid-19 vaccines will be offered to people aged 18 and over within a matter of weeks, with Northern Ireland on target to vaccinate 90% of the eligible population.

Patricia Donnelly, who heads up the vaccination programme, revealed she hoped to be in a position to open up appointment slots to anyone aged over 18 “within a few weeks”.

She also suggested requirements by airlines for proof of vaccination prior to travel may encourage more young people to come forward for their jab.

Ms Donnelly made the comments as she appeared in front of the Stormont Health Committee on Thursday to update it on the progress of the vaccination programme.

Asked by SDLP MLA Cara Hunter about vaccine hesitancy, particularly in younger people, Ms Donnelly said: “The message is harder as you get younger because, as we know, young people are less affected by Covid.

"They’re not unaffected — they do get ill, they do get long Covid, they do get into hospital — but it is much rarer than those who are older.

“So, I think it’s quite clear that there has to be a different kind of message to them because, yes, it is for their own protection, but it is also for the protection of others that younger people would get vaccinated.

“I’m not going to be too cynical at the moment and say that some of the requirements airlines have in providing evidence of being vaccinated may have an impact on younger people who may feel disadvantaged if they are not vaccinated.

“But from our point of view, it is voluntary and it must always remain voluntary for younger people. Therefore, they need to understand both the risks to themselves and the benefits to themselves of being vaccinated.”

Ms Donnelly also said revised guidance saying people under 30 years old should be offered an alternative vaccine to the AstraZeneca jab was likely to encourage younger people to come forward.

However, she said the change in guidelines, which was introduced in response to safety concerns over the AstraZeneca vaccine, had pushed back the scheduled completion date for the programme to August.

She said: “We are not giving up on any of the age groups. We are still trying to target 90% uptake and we have good reason to believe that will be achieved.

“However, with the recent JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) advice, you will understand that the programme now has to really conserve its steady supply of Pfizer.

“We have had supply that has been steady and predictable and we are able to plan on the basis of it, but that means because we are not using very much of the AstraZeneca for the younger age population, it is now going to take us several more weeks to complete the programme.”

Ms Donnelly also ruled out the possibility that the programme would be redesigned to offer the vaccine to people according to occupation.

“We will get to everyone eventually,” she said.