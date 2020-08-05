Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Over 6,000 positive cases since outbreak as another day passes without a death

NI death toll remains at 556

The latest Department of Health statistics show over 6,000 people have now contracted coronavirus since testing began.

Another day has passed with no further deaths, while there was 10 tests returning positive.

The new cases were confirmed by the Department of Health bringing the total number of positive tests since the pandemic began to 6,006.

The death toll in Northern Ireland remains at 556.

In Northern Ireland's hospitals there is currently one inpatient with Covid-19 and two patients in intensive care units.

There are currently three active outbreaks of the virus in Northern Ireland's care homes.

It comes as lockdown restrictions were imposed in Aberdeen as a cluster of new cases was found to be growing.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the rise in cases heightens fears the Scottish Government is “dealing with a significant outbreak in Aberdeen that may include some community transmission”.

Earlier on Wednesday it was revealed that Northern Ireland's jobs market may take over a decade to recover from the damage inflicted by Covid-19 and lockdown.

The Ulster University Economic Policy Centre today (UUEPC) said it would take Northern Ireland up to five years to recover to pre-pandemic levels of economic activity.

Its Pathways to Recovery report also predicted that unemployment would take a decade or more to return to recent lows of around 2% and forecast a joblessness rate of 13%.

Elsewhere in the Republic, plans to reopen pubs across Ireland next week have been put on hold for the second time.

Pubs, bars, hotel bars, nightclubs and casinos will now remain closed until a review at the end of the month.

New restrictions forcing restaurants and pubs serving food to shut at 11pm were also announced by Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

He said there was "worrying evidence" of an increase in transmission of coronavirus.