Coronavirus: Northern Ireland pastor Mark McClurg back from brink of death thanks medics as he's released from hospital

A pastor who was rushed into intensive care with coronavirus has thanked the medical staff who saved his life.

Pastor Mark McClurg (40), who preaches at the Newtownards Elim church, gave the thumbs up as he left the Ulster Hospital yesterday after fighting off the virus.

He took to social media to share the good news to friends, family and the many well-wishers who have prayed for his recovery

"I have some amazing news," Pastor McClurg tweeted.

"I'm leaving the Ulster Hospital. I want to thank everyone for their prayers.

"I want to thank the staff at the Ulster Hospital for saving my life.

"I am looking forward to enjoying life. Be kind.

"Jesus is my healer. There is hope. We will get through," he said.

Soon after returning home Pastor McClurg recorded a brief video, his voice still weak from the ordeal he had gone through.

"I want God to heal our land," he said.

"There's a physical healing that needs to happen. Coronavirus is spreading. But more importantly there is a spiritual healing. We need a revival."

Quoting the Bible, he added: "If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land."

The father-of-three's nightmare began earlier this month when he was rushed into hospital after contracting the infection which has brought the UK and Ireland to a standstill.

Glengormley native Mark - a strong, healthy, active man - did not initially display any of the symptoms that are normally associated with coronavirus when he fell ill.

But when the virus took hold, it quickly sapped his strength, until he feared for his life.

Earlier this week, he told the Belfast Telegraph his survival was down to the excellent healthcare workers at the Ulster Hospital.