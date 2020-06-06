Coronavirus Northern Ireland: PSNI to seek prosecution of organisers of Black Lives Matter protests

'Significant number' of Community Resolution Notices handed out at Black Lives Matter protests in Belfast and DerryNI death toll rises to 537Scroll down to see how Saturday unfolded

A black lives matter rally takes place at Custom House Square in Belfast on June 6th 2020 Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The PSNI is to seek prosecutions of the organisers of Black Lives Matter protests held in Belfast and Londonderry on Saturday.

Five anti-racism events were due to be held in Belfast, Londonderry, Omagh, Newry and Portadown on Friday and Saturday.

Three of the events- in Omagh, Newry and Portadown- were cancelled but the events in Belfast and Londonderry went ahead.

The PSNI said the events were contrary to current health protection regulations.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said: "Despite the cancellation of the Newry event, a small crowd did gather but dispersed quickly on our request.

"We conducted checks on travel routes and transport hubs across Northern Ireland today, requiring people to return home rather than travel to the unlawful protest gatherings.

"I believe that these actions had a positive effect on reducing the number of people attending the protests thereby protecting the public from the spread of the coronavirus.

“We estimate there were less than 500 people in attendance at each event and a significant number of Community Resolution Notices (CRNS) and fines were issued in both Belfast and Derry/Londonderry.

"A number of individuals, including organisers, will now be reported to the Public Prosecution Service with a view to prosecution. We will also conduct follow up enquiries to seek to identify others who may have committed offences.

“As I have said previously, in other times, we would have been working with the organisers and protestors to facilitate a lawful and peaceful protest to mark the avoidable and unnecessary death of George Floyd, however, these are not ordinary times.

"The Health Protection Regulations are in place to protect us all during this pandemic and it is everyone’s responsibility to adhere to them to protect our society.”

It comes as one further person died after contracting coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health said the death occurred in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths here to 537.

A further 14 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in NI to 4,776.

See how Saturday's events unfolded: