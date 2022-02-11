Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Public reflects on the last two years while awaiting full removal of restrictions

With the end of Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 restrictions quickly looming, many people have been reflecting on the last two years of lockdowns, rules and changes.

Hospitality businesses are fully open again and Health Minister Robin Swann has been legally advised that he alone cannot lift all remaining limitations sooner than the agreed date of March 24, including whether risk assessments and vaccine passports will still be necessary in those settings.

More people are also returning to the office, but the official Executive advice is still to work from home where possible.

While being strictly confined to our homes has been undoubtedly tough for many throughout the last 23 months, some have used the slowing down of society as an opportunity for reflection and a chance to make more time for other things in life.

Ian McNie from Coleraine said he has missed being able to go to church and the gym, but he has “been able to spend more time with the family, which has been positive”.

Ian McNie

“I’ve been able to do a lot of things around the house that I wouldn't otherwise have done. I’ve been able to reflect on life and the important things. Just being busy and working all the time is not the best thing to be doing,” he added.

John Kayes, who works in Belfast city centre, is looking forward to coming out the other end of the pandemic and restrictions for good.

John Kayes

“I just want to get back to normal and forget about the whole thing. It has been really tough. My dad suffers from dementia and he has suffered a big decline in the last two years. That has been a hard one to swallow,” he said.

Mr Kayes said he and his loved ones have “adopted new habits such as spending family time together and that's probably one of the best things about it”, but apart from that, maintains he won’t miss any aspects of the last two years.

“I’ve been in work since early May, after five weeks of furlough, and my wife has been working all the way through. She's a school teacher so she has been in school throughout. In work, it was almost like a parallel universe.

“Things seemed normal-ish in the office, then you were coming out and it was like a ghost town. In work, nothing really changed apart from wearing masks.”

Arlene Wright, from east Belfast, was glad to get some long overdue chores done during lockdown, but after returning to the cinema for the first time in what felt like forever, she doesn’t think she could go back to lockdown life.

Arlene Wright

She said: “It’s good to see we’re coming out. During the pandemic I would have painted the house and done different things like that with nothing but time to do it, but I’ll not be doing all that now. I miss getting out for a drink and going for a meal. I can't wait to get out.”

Nicole Bratton from Co Fermanagh started university during the early days of Covid. She has now nearly finished her degree in veterinary science at the University of Nottingham and reminisced on having to perform animal assessments virtually.

“I started university online in England and had to stay home until the summer. It was hard to make friends, but it made you closer with people in your year because we were all going through the same thing,” she said.

“It’s made me better at doing tasks online. We had to do online practicals with people livestreaming their horses, walking them up and down. I suppose it has made us better at knowing the smaller signs because you can’t see them in real life, to try to decide whether it's an emergency or not.”

Rachel Cummins and Hannah Irvine are both in their third year of studies at Queen’s University.

Nicole Bratton, Rachel Cummins and Hannah Irvine

“It has been mad because obviously the year we started is when Covid happened,” Hannah said.

“There are still people on my course that I haven’t met and probably won’t ever meet, so it’s kind of bittersweet, but this semester we’ve been in a good bit more and it’s good to be back. I can’t believe it has been two years. It feels like so much has happened, but nothing has happened at the same time.”

The students added how they feel their university experiences have been “stolen” from them in a way.

“I think our age group was hit very hard. We were renting a house in second year and had to pay for it and we were never even in university, but there were four of us in the house so at least we were able to see people,” added Rachel.

It’s safe to say that many have tried to make the most out of a global pandemic, with better time management and a renewed appreciation for their loved ones. However, it’s now clear that the public can’t wait to get back to normal again.