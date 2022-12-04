Coronavirus: Northern Ireland public should be ‘vigilant but not alarmed’ by new Covid variant

QUB virologist says NI’s level of immunity will minimise the impact of latest strain

A Belfast-based virologist has urged the public to remain calm but vigilant in light of news of a new Covid variant.

Queen’s University’s Connor Bamford said there is a need for some concern surrounding the latest BQ1 strain, a variant of Omicron, and the development of future ones.

“I think we do need to be a little bit concerned about this. We are continuously seeing different variants, new variants, arising that are still able to spread and get around our immunity a little bit and we will keep seeing more of these waves occurring,” he said.

The rate of Covid infections across the UK is currently rising, however, Dr Bamford is satisfied that Northern Ireland’s current level of immunity against the virus is succeeding in minimising its impact.

“What we do have to pay more attention to is actually the number of people getting sick and so, yes, we are seeing a rise in infections, but for people who are getting really sick, it’s much less,” he explained.

“So it still is occurring, people are still dying from Covid and they’re still getting sick enough to end up in the hospital — but it’s a much less number of people and we still have very good vaccines against it.”

Mr Bamford said that vaccines are helping to reduce severe cases of Covid.

“The vaccines we’re having are holding up pretty well and we have these boosters too,” Dr Bamford said.

“So they are really helpful in stopping people getting really sick, even when we’re going to see these new variants arising in the future.

“So it is something to be concerned about — but not to be too alarmed about.”

Dr Connor Bamford

His advice to the public is to get vaccinated and remain cautious around more vulnerable members of the public.

“Get a vaccine if you’re offered it. This also includes the flu vaccine.

“And be vigilant about symptoms especially if you’re going to be in large crowded areas or interacting with elderly and more vulnerable people, we don’t really want to spread this.

“If you’ve got some leftover LFT tests [lateral flow tests], use them and use them wisely.”

However Dr Bamford said we are currently in a place immunity-wise where the public don’t need to fear transmitting the virus.

“There will be people that get it but I guess people will just be going about their daily life for the most part and this will be okay,” he said.

Dr Bamford wants to assure the public that it is highly unlikely that Covid will be a threat this Christmas.

“In the last two Christmas holiday periods we had two quite big, sizeable anyway, variants. We had the Alpha variant in 2021 and then the Omicron variant through 2022 and we aren’t really seeing that major Covid variant popping up this time.

“And even so, we would have been in a much better place to combat it, with much more immunity, and much more protection from severe cases.

“So no, it’s not going to be like the last two — we will be okay over Christmas.”

The most recent official figures for Northern Ireland estimate that 1.57% of the population here had tested positive for Covid between November 15 and 21 — 28,900 people, or around one in 65 of the population.

That represents a drop from 1.86 in the two weeks before, although the overall trend remains “uncertain”.