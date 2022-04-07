Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Public urged to continue wearing face coverings in hospitals and care homes following decline in compliance

Hospital visitors have been asked to continue wearing face coverings to help protect vulnerable patients.

Northern Ireland's chief medical officer has urged the public to keep wearing face coverings when visiting hospitals, care homes and other health settings, following reports of a decline in the wearing of masks by visitors.

Professor Sir Michael McBride said: “The Covid-19 Omicron variant is extremely infectious and, despite best efforts, can spread quickly in health and social care settings.

“Please remember to wear a face covering when you are visiting. The people you are coming to see may be particularly vulnerable to the virus - as may other patients or residents. Also, do not visit if you have symptoms of respiratory infection.”

He added: “Wearing a face covering remains an important way to protect others, as well as yourself. Public health advice continues to encourage their use in everyday life. That also includes on public transport and in any indoor busy setting - especially if they are not well ventilated.”

Wearing face coverings in enclosed public areas stopped being a legal requirement here on February 15. That includes shops, restaurants, cafés, bars and pubs, public transport, driving instruction and close contact services.

But the importance of wearing them in health and social care settings, on public transport and in enclosed indoor settings has continued to be emphasised, despite not being a legal regulation.

Last month, Stormont Education Minister Michelle McIlveen also announced that masks will not be required on post-primary school premises when pupils return after the Easter break.

However, she warned that the virus is continuing to circulate in communities and schools.

“We should continue to reduce the risks of Covid in our schools through the range of other mitigating measures that remain in place to protect all pupils and staff,” she said.

“It is for this reason that if any individual wishes to continue to use a face covering anywhere at school, I would encourage them to do so."

On Thursday, the Department of Health reported five Covid-19 related deaths and a further 1,133 new cases within the past 24 hours.

Under current NI rules since January 5, people who tested positive on a Lateral Flow Test no longer need to get a PCR, which may have an impact on the number of coronavirus cases being recorded.