Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Record 222 Covid cases reported by Department of Health in last 24 hours

Death toll remains at 575Cases increase to 9,165 since outbreak beganScroll down to read Saturday's live blog

Cases are on the rise in Northern Ireland (Michael Cooper/PA)

nine patients have died across Craigavon Area Hospital and Daisy Hill Hospital after testing positive for the virus (Niall Carson/PA)

A further 222 people in Northern Ireland have tested positive for coronavirus, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The total number of cases diagnosed since the outbreak began is now 9,165. Some 913 cases have been reported in the last seven days.

No further deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll remains at 575.

There are currently 21 Covid inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with four patients in intensive care.

A total of 27 care homes are dealing with outbreaks of the virus.

The news comes after Health Minister Robin Swann warned that two-week periods of intense localised lockdowns could be imposed if Covid cases continue to rise.

Mr Swann was speaking before it emerged that a total of nine patients have died across Craigavon Area Hospital and Daisy Hill Hospital after testing positive for the virus.

Read more Coronavirus: Robin Swann threatens intense lockdowns as nine patients die at two Northern Ireland hospitals

More than 150 staff at the two hospitals are now self-isolating as a result of outbreaks.

The Health Minister said he does not want to "take away any freedoms", however the public need to stick to health advice to avoid further lockdowns.

"That's what prevents Northern Ireland-wide restrictions being put in place," he added.

On Friday evening, new restrictions came into effect in parts of Co Armagh. The BT60 postcode area is the latest part of the country to be brought under the restrictions, which already apply to the greater Belfast area and Ballymena.

Areas affected include parts of Armagh city, Keady, Killylea and Markethill.

Meanwhile, so-called 'wet' pubs - those that do not serve food - are preparing to reopen next week following months on lockdown.

Check out our live blog below to see how Saturday's coronavirus development's unfolded: