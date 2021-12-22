Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Record daily high as 3,231 new cases reported

Stormont Ministers are meeting to decide what restrictions to impose to curb Omicron.

A further three Covid-related deaths and 3,231 positive cases have been recorded in the previous 24 hours, the Department of Health has said.

Wednesday’s figures are the highest daily number of Covid cases recorded in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic.

Figures have also revealed that a total of 3,428,802 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The number of coronavirus-linked deaths in the last seven days has been 17, while the overall death toll since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,958.

Inpatients in hospital with Covid is 261, of which 132 were admitted in the last week, and 206 were discharged in the same period.

The number of patients confirmed with Covid being cared for in ICU is 34, with 10 ICU beds available.

Hospital occupancy is at 102%.

A total of 16,026 positive cases were recorded in the past seven days, bringing the overall total to 360,668.

The statistics come as Stormont ministers are meeting to consider new Covid restrictions for Northern Ireland.

The virtual meeting of the powersharing Executive comes amid stark warnings of soaring infection rates when the Omicron variant takes hold in the region.

While no widespread shutdown of sectors of the economy or society are expected, ministers may move to close down nightclubs again.

The rest of the hospitality sector could see the reintroduction of restrictions aimed at reducing interaction.

These could include the rule of six on table numbers and a requirement for people to remain seated.

Bolstered mitigations for the retail sector are also expected, including capacity restrictions, one-way systems and screening.

Social distancing measures for office working will also be examined, with new workforce Covid testing procedures potentially introduced.

Fresh guidance on limiting household mixing in domestic settings is also set to be considered.

Ministers will also deliberate on how to spend the extra £100 million of Treasury funding allocated to the Executive to support the efforts to combat Omicron.

During a visit to a new vaccination centre at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in east Belfast on Tuesday, Health Minister Robin Swann declined to "pre-empt" any announcements that may be made.

However, he confirmed there will be "additional asks" of the public.