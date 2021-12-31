Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Record daily high of 7,215 cases reported

A record number of cases have been recorded in Northern Ireland for the second consecutive day.

A total of 7,215 positive cases and one death have been reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of Health’s Friday statistics.

This is 2,514 more than the number recorded on Thursday which was 4,701.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,980.

According to the latest figures, a total of 3,516,996 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland, with 4,600 taking place on Thursday.

There are a total of 314 hospital inpatients with Covid, of which 34 are in ICU.

Covid-related admissions over the last seven days was 186, and there have been 157 discharges.

Hospital occupancy is 105%.

There are 112 care homes currently dealing with Covid outbreaks.

The figures come as infections hit record levels in all parts of the UK in the run-up to Christmas, new figures show.

An estimated 2.3 million people in private households across the country had Covid in the week ending December 23, up from 1.4 million the previous week.

Northern Ireland, along with Wales and Scotland experienced record levels of Covid infections in the week to December 23, with one in 40 people in each nation estimated to have the virus.

All estimates are for people in private households and do not include hospitals, care homes and other settings.

The figures reflect the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on infection levels across the UK in the days leading up to Christmas.

Health Minister Robin Swann, meanwhile, has urged New Year revellers to take a lateral flow test before heading out to celebrate.

“Traditionally this is a time when we look forward with hope and optimism. This year we will do the same but that must be tempered by continued caution and awareness that our actions will play a massive part in how we move forward in the weeks and months ahead,” said Mr Swann.

His plea comes as the NI Ambulance Service warned that it is facing “unprecedented pressures” due to staff shortages over Covid.