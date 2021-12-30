Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Record number of Covid cases reported as three new deaths confirmed

NI Executive has also agreed to cut the self isolation period

New Covid testing arrangements have been issued

A record number of daily Covid cases have been reported in Northern Ireland, with 4,701 cases confirmed.

Three new deaths linked to coronavirus have also been reported by the Department of Health on Thursday.

One of the deaths recorded came outside the current reporting period.

It comes as the Executive met to pour over the latest coronavirus data and confirmed no new restrictions would be introduced.

There is instead a change to the rules around self isolation for positive cases from Friday, with those who test positive only having to isolate for seven days, subject to a lateral flow test on days six and seven.

The deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill also confirmed the Omicron variant of Covid-19 accounts for more than 90% of cases in Northern Ireland at present.

The latest figures from the department takes the total number of Covid related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 2,979.

A further 4,701 people tested positive for Covid-19 out of 5,728 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 394,854 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Some 17 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI during the past seven days, a decrease from 18 on the week before.

Hospitals capacity in the system currently stands at 94%.

Only one hospital is currently operating over capacity.

A total of 303 Covid-19 inpatients are in hospitals which represents an increase from 292 seven days ago.

The figures show 32 people are in intensive care.

There were 167 Covid admissions in the past week, up from 147 the previous week.

There are currently 97 active outbreaks in care homes, an increase of 53 on the previous seven days.

By noon on Thursday, a total of 3,504,889 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,398,342 first doses.

The latest figures also show 5,325 booster vaccinations were delivered in the past 24 hours.

There were 6,109 total vaccinations administered within the last 24 hours.

The figures show 791,558 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.