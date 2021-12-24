Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Record number of Covid cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,962

There has been a record number of daily Covid cases reported in Northern Ireland, with 3,286 cases confirmed.

The previous record was 3,231 cases.

Three further coronavirus-related deaths have also been recorded.

The latest statistics mean the past seven days have seen 13 deaths in total.

Friday’s figures recorded 55 more cases than that of Wednesday’s 3,231 cases.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland is now 2,962.

Hospitals remain under pressure in the region with capacity in the system standing at 98%.

Two hospitals are operating over capacity – Antrim Hospital and the Royal Victoria in Belfast.

The latest figures also show over 8,000 booster vaccinations were delivered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 256 Covid-19 inpatients are in hospitals which represents a decrease from 338 seven days ago.

A total of 367,181 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Over the past seven days 18,721 people have tested positive, an increase from 12,976 the week before.

The figures show 34 people are in intensive care, the same number for the past four days, with 25 people on a ventilator for coronavirus-related issues.

There were 123 Covid admissions in the past week, down from 167 the previous seven days.

There are currently 46 active outbreaks in care homes,

By noon on Friday, a total of 3,471,215 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,396,240 first doses.

There were 8,722 total vaccinations administered within the last 24 hours. Of those, over 200 were first doses.

The figures show 761,487 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.

It is estimated that at least 20,000 people across Northern Ireland will be spending Christmas Day in isolation after contracting Covid-19 in the last 10 days.

They include DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who tested positive earlier this week.

The Office for National Statistics estimated that one in every 50 people in Northern Ireland had Covid in the week to December 16 — just below the record high of one in 40 recorded in mid-August.

The Executive announced new restrictions on Wednesday in a bid to stem the sharp rise in Covid cases.

Nightclubs will have to close from 6am on Boxing Day and dancing will be prohibited in all hospitality venues, though this will not apply to weddings.

From December 27, such venues will also have to return to table service and limit the number of people at one table to six.

The public will also be urged to cut back on meeting inside private homes.

Meanwhile, staff absences caused by the Omicron wave could seriously impact Northern Ireland's health system in the weeks ahead, hospital bosses have warned.

In a joint statement, the five health and social care trusts and the NI Ambulance Service said further reductions in the workforce would heap further pressure on already overstretched colleagues.

There are concerns the health system, and public services in general, could be hit hard if the numbers of workers absent from work as a result of catching Covid-19, or because they are self isolating, surge as the Omicron wave reaches a peak in mid January.

To deal with staffing problems, new rules have been put in place for healthcare staff.

Previously, employees who had been in close contact with someone with Covid had to isolate for 10 days.

Now, they can return to work immediately if they have a negative PCR test, provided they are double-jabbed and have had their booster.

They must also take lateral flow tests each day before they go to work.