Coronavirus: Northern Ireland records 15th day without Covid death

NI death toll remains at 556NISRA figures show deaths almost 20% higher since outbreak

There have been no new hospital deaths reported for more than two weeks (PA)

There have been no further coronavirus deaths recorded in Northern Ireland for the 15th day in a row, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The most recent death was recorded on July 13 in Northern Ireland, leaving the death toll at 556.

A further nine new cases have been recorded, following on from 21 new cases on Monday. A total of 138,615 people have been tested for the virus with 5,921 found positive.

Over the past seven days, 22 new cases have been reported in Newry, Mourne and Down, 13 in Mid and East Antrim and 13 in Belfast.

There are two patients in intensive care with Covid-19.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) reported that the death rate in Northern Ireland has risen by almost a fifth during the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been 837 Covid-related deaths in the period between March 1 and June 30 of a total of 885 excess deaths. They vary to the Department of Health statistics as they include deaths where coronavirus was thought to be a factor. Those involved may not have been tested.

The vast majority of excess deaths (78.4%) were in people aged 75 and over - while 79.8% of Covid-19 related deaths were accounted for those aged 75 and over.

The new statistics from Nisra indicate that the death rate between 1 March and 30 June was 17.4% higher than what would have been expected. Deaths above the five-year average are labelled as "excess deaths" by statisticians.

Meanwhile, the UK has updated its advice against all non-essential travel to Spain to include the Balearic and Canary Islands following a rise in coronavirus cases.

It comes as the NI Executive has said it will examine measures to support those facing a 14-day quarantine after returning from Spain.

Health Minister Robin Swann told MLAs on Monday the risk to the population of NI was "too great" to delay imposing the quarantine. On Tuesday he is to outline how the health service will be rebuilt after the pandemic.

