Coronavirus: Northern Ireland records first death in four weeks

One further person in Northern Ireland has died after testing positive for Covid-19 - the first in four weeks - the Department of Health has confirmed.

An additional 7,819 tests were also been carried out on 5,560 people over the weekend, resulting in 76 positive cases.

The fatality happened on August 8 and brings the death toll in the region to 557. The department's latest update shows a woman aged over 80 passed away in the Newtownabbey and Antrim area on Saturday.

There are currently two patients with Covid-19 in Intensive Care Units across Northern Ireland, while two care homes are dealing with outbreaks of the virus.

“We have a duty to protect those in our community who are most vulnerable to this virus,” Health Minister Robin Swann said.

Meanwhile, face coverings are mandatory in shops across Northern Ireland from today, with fines of up to £60 possible for those who do not comply.

While the Executive has insisted that the PSNI will be responsible for policing the rule, the force has said officers will not lead enforcement, but will encourage the public to "make the right choices".

There are a number of exemptions to the rule, including those who cannot wear face coverings for medical reasons and those under 13.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said that his officers will respond to any report made in relation to the enforcement of masks “appropriately and proportionately”.

The PSNI has previously said the businesses will be primarily responsible for compliance, however Retail NI has disputed this.

In a statement, the Stormont Executive said: “It is expected that businesses will encourage and promote compliance — to help protect customers and staff. We are grateful to retailers for their constructive work on promoting the benefits of face coverings.

“We are confident most people will comply, but those who do not wear a face covering without a reasonable excuse risk being issued with a fixed penalty notice by the police.”

