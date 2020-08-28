Coronavirus: Northern Ireland records more than 7,000 positive Covid-19 cases, just six months after first case

85 new cases reported in NI in last 24 hoursScroll down to see how Friday unfolded

Northern Ireland has recorded more than 7,000 positive Covid-19 cases, just six months after the first case was confirmed.

The Department of Health confirmed today that there were 85 new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

The total number of positive cases is now 7,049.

The death toll remains at 560.

So far 290,879 people have been tested for the virus.

There are currently 17 Covid-19 patients in hospital, two of these patients are in intensive care.

There are 15 active outbreaks of coronavirus in care homes.

Meanwhile, police in Northern Ireland have issued prohibition notices to nine licensed premises for breaching coronavirus guidance.

The notice means the venue must close and remain shut until police are satisfied the rules can and will be adhered to.

They were issued in the week up the Monday, August 24.

The premises are in counties Down, Fermanagh, Londonderry and Tyrone.

