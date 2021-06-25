Coronavirus Northern Ireland: region records 14 consecutive days without death

Further 229 positive cases recordedHealth Minister says he won’t encourage public to holiday abroadNo ICU patients with CovidNearly 2m vaccines administeredDeath toll remains 229

Vaccine passports in Northern Ireland set to be issued in July

Northern Ireland has recorded 14 consecutive days without a Covid-related death, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

On Friday the department revealed that a further 229 positive cases had been recorded in the 24 hour-period.

The death toll remains at 2,155, a figure which has not gone up for the past two weeks. The last date a coronavirus death was recorded by the health department was on June 11.

The trend has emerged as Northern Ireland on the verge of breaking through two million doses of vaccines – 1,988,884 vaccines have been administered in total.

Meanwhile, in hospital there are 16 Covid inpatients. None are currently in intensive care.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 2,699,405 tests have been carried involving 1,058,767 individuals with 125,699 of them testing positive.

Earlier on Friday Health Minister Robin Swann said he would not be encouraging people to book an international holiday even though the Executive has added further destinations to its green list.

Read more Matt Hancock claims he broke social distancing ‘guidance’ in embracing aide

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster, Mr Swann insisted the decision had been made as part of a UK-wide approach involving all four regions with respective ministers and advisers part of the process.

Asked if his own health officials had voiced concerns, he appeared to confirm that no objections had been made, insisting that the recommendations presented to him had not differed to what information had been presented UK-wide.

He was asked if he would go on holiday to the Baleriac islands.

In response he said he had already a family holiday booked in Northern Ireland.

Pressed to answer the question, he said he would discourage people from travelling.

"I wouldn’t encourage them to do it, It’s not in my place to encourage anyone to go anywhere specifically on holiday,” he said.

On Thursday evening, the Department of Health announced it would be introducing vaccine passports for foreign travel.

Meanwhile, separate statistics revealed that only one death linked to Covid-19 occurred in Northern Ireland in the week of June 12 to 18.

That is from the latest Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) statistics, which accounts for people thought to have had coronavirus by medical professionals, but not tested for it. It provides a broader picture of the toll the virus has had on NI.

The Department of Health statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

That fatality took the total number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded by Nisra to 2,980.

It is the second time in three weeks when just one death has occurred in a seven-day period.

Prior to that, the last time Northern Ireland registered such a low weekly death toll was in July last year.

Of the 2,980 deaths recorded by Nisra by June 18, 1,973 (66%) occurred in hospitals, 776 (26%) in care homes, 14 (0.5%) in hospices and 217 (7%) at residential addresses or other locations.

Nisra reported that up to June 18, the deaths of 1,013 care home residents were linked to Covid-19.

The figure includes the 776 deaths that took place in care homes, and a further 237 care home residents who died in hospital having been taken there for treatment.

Care home residents make up about 34% of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to Nisra.

In the week of June 12-18, one coronavirus-linked death was officially registered in Northern Ireland. That fatality could have occurred before that week as deaths can take a number of days to register.