Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Remaining restrictions, vaccine passport moves, key dates, changes and when nightclubs can open

The Northern Ireland Executive met on Thursday to discuss the current coronavirus restrictions and whether to make any relaxations to the nine remaining legal regulations.

The first face-to-face meeting at Stormont in a year came amid warnings from the Health Minister about increasing pressure on the health service and a call from SDLP leader Colum Eastwood for the introduction of vaccine passports.

Hospitality bosses and nightclub owners also urged ministers to consider changes to social distancing and a potential date for fully reopening their venues.

What the Executive agreed on Thursday

Despite calls for changes to social distancing and the reopening of nightclubs, ministers said there are to be no immediate changes to any rules following Thursday’s meeting.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the “cautious” approach of ministers on Thursday reflected the pressure on the health service after Robin Swann warned the system was “under pressure it has never seen before”.

Mr Givan said the Executive had made “huge progress” in recent months in terms of coronavirus, including 38 relaxations of restrictions.

"We’re able to a lot of things that we weren’t able to previously. We are now left with a remaining nine areas that need to be considered.”

While ministers made no changes to rules within Northern Ireland, they did take a decision on international travel, removing the requirement for pre-departure testing for fully vaccinated arrivals from non-red list countries from October 4.

The decision to remove some testing before travel has been welcomed by some of the travel operators including Jet2, who described it as a “welcome step towards normality”.

"There is still a long way to go to reopen international properly, and we trust the Northern Ireland Executive will replace expensive PCR arrival tests with lateral flow tests before the end of October,” said Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com.

Which regulations still exist in Northern Ireland

The nine areas still covered by regulations or guidance are:

Domestic setting restrictions

A ban on large house parties and indoor raves

Working from home messaging

The need to be seated to consume food and drink in a hospitality setting

The need to be seated at indoor music events and the ban on dancing

The requirement to wear face coverings in indoor areas such as retail and public transport

Social distancing indoors

The need to carry out risk assessments to stage events

The requirement to take contact details in certain settings.

When some further changes might be made

Despite there being no changes to restrictions on Thursday, ministers did confirm that a further meeting of the Executive will take place on October 7 with a view to potentially reducing some regulations on October 14.

It means all eyes in the hospitality sector will turn to this date next month as a potential date some venues might be able to reopen fully.

First Minister Paul Givan pointed to this date as a potential landmark day for removing some of the remaining rules.

"We have had over 38 relaxations and we are able to do a lot of things we weren't able to do previously, and we now are left with a remaining nine areas that need to be considered,” he said.

"I am pleased that today, on a number of those, we were able to make progress and we're looking towards October 14 as a significant date, subject to a final decision being made on October 7."

However, deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill warned people not to take next month’s date as a firm promise that all remaining restrictions will be removed.

"At that meeting we want to talk about the Covid surge plan and preparations for autumn and winter," she said.

"I think it is too early to say we are looking at a date in terms of an endpoint because there are still a number of uncertainties. We don't have that information to make that decision at this point."

What about social distancing?

While the legal requirement for social distancing no longer exists for outdoor events, those in the hospitality sector and indoor concert promoters have called for changes to be made.

Indoor premises such as restaurants, shops and indoor attractions are still required to comply with at least 1 metre.

That rule has already been removed in the rest of the UK, but guidance remains that people should socially distance where possible.

First Minister Paul Givan said the Executive will meet this Monday September 27, in order to discuss the easing of social distancing measures in certain sectors.

However it is not clear whether any changes to this rule will be ratified next week or if ministers will potentially wait until next month.

Earlier this week, Northern Ireland venues hosting concerts, conferences and theatre shows warned in a joint letter that they are at “breaking point” as they called for a removal of the social distancing requirement.

Are vaccine passports being considered?

While the Executive didn’t agree any policy to utilise vaccine passports on Thursday, the issue was discussed, with deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill calling on the Department of Health to bring a firm proposal on the idea for ministers to consider.

The issue was put on the agenda following an intervention by SDLP leader Colum Eastwood on Wednesday, who said the idea should be used for permitting people to enter indoor venues.

Some in the hospitality industry are resistant to the idea, while First Minister Paul Givan expressed reservations on Thursday.

"We continue to have concerns in respect of the merits of a scheme like this because of the implications around equality of access. I also want to get the evidence as to would this work and would it get the desired outcome,” he said.

“I would want to get the evidence base to inform a decision that we would take.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill described the idea as being “on the table”.

"I'm very open-minded in terms of using it if it is the right thing to do and it gets us the desired outcome,” she added.