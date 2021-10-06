Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Report reveals 75% of adult inpatients under 50 unvaccinated, as two more deaths recorded

1,339 cases recordedDeath toll stands at 2,575

A new Department of Health report into hospital admissions has revealed that three-quarters of adults admitted aged under 50 are unvaccinated.

It comes as the department announced two further deaths linked to coronavirus.

The report by health officials, which covers the end of August until September 26, also states more than a fifth (22%) of inpatients aged 50 and over are unvaccinated.

One of the key findings in the latest report is that whilst the numbers of adults under the age of 50 admitted to hospital are lower, an unvaccinated individual is almost 18 times as likely to need hospital treatment.

The department also said the report shows unvaccinated individuals aged 50 and over are almost four times as likely to die.

The latest coronavirus figures on Wednesday show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,575.

A further 1,339 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 4,590 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 244,851 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Some 17 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, down from 33 the week before.

Over the past seven days 7,918 people have tested positive, an increase from 7,570 the week before.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 105%, and nine facilities are over capacity.

There are currently 362 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals – down from 398 inpatients seven days ago.

The figures show 31 people are currently in intensive care, a reduction of three from Tuesday’s figure.

There were 176 Covid admissions in the past week, a decrease from 205 the previous week.

There are currently 65 active outbreaks in care homes – a reduction of 11 compared to the past week.

By noon on Wednesday, a total of 2,539,912 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,314,491 first doses.

There were 1,311 total vaccinations administered within the last 24 hours.

The figures show 9,916 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.

Meanwhile, the First Minister Paul Givan has said he hopes there won’t be a need for Stormont to roll out contingency coronavirus plans to help manage health pressures this winter.

Speaking to BBC NI, Mr Givan said there has been a "marked decrease” in the number of hospitalisations.

Ahead of an Executive meeting on Thursday, he said he hoped there would be the "head space" to approve more relaxations.

"In that context I would hope we can take further steps forward," he said.

"I believe people in our society have the power to take sensible decisions, take their own personal responsibility seriously - all of that will help us avoid having to ever deploy a contingency plan over that winter period.

"But it is prudent that the executive makes plans for that and has tools at its disposal, should it be required."