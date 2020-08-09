Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Republic of Ireland set to ban non-essential travel from US

Scroll down to see how Sunday unfolded

The Irish Government is proposing to ban non-essential travel from a number of countries with high cases of Covid-19, including the US.

The Sunday Independent has revealed that Irish Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is drawing up the plans and it also includes Brazil.

There has been widespread concern about the number of tourists arriving in Ireland from countries with high levels of Covid-19.

However a spokesperson for Mr Donnelly said "the number of cases of Covid-19 detected among travellers from overseas has been very low".

The restrictions will not apply to countries in the UK or EU.

Meanwhile, face masks are to become mandatory in shops and other enclosed public spaces from Monday.

The Executive made the decision earlier this week, having previously stopped short of enforcing the measure.

However after the public were advised to begin wearing masks compliance levels remained low.

At the urging of Health Minister Robin Swann the Executive agreed to make the wearing of face coverings mandatory from the start of next week.

However, confusion remains over who actually will enforce the policy.

Here's how Sunday unfolded: