Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Rise in Covid-related deaths in week

NISRA has said the figure for Covid-related deaths has now risen to 3,200.(Andrew Milligan/PA)

The latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) show 52 Covid-related deaths in the week of August 21 to 27.

That was an increase of 10 on the previous week.

It is the largest increase in deaths recorded for one week since February this year.

It brings the the total death toll in Northern Ireland reported by the government agency to 3,200.

Of those deaths 2,144 (67%) took place in hospital, 802 (25.1%) in care homes, 14 (0.4%) in hospices and 240 (7.5%) at residential addresses or other locations.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health (DoH) to August 27 was 2,340.

The DoH count is based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the Nisra figures are based on the information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus and therefore include both confirmed and suspected cases, and where Covid-19 was either a contributor to or the main cause of death.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents by place of death, shows that there was a total of 1,050 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 (including deaths that took place somewhere other than the care home) occurring between March, 18 2020 and August, 27 2021.

This accounts for 32.8% of all Covid-19 related deaths. However, no assumptions can be made in relation to where the deceased contracted the disease.

Those aged 75 and over accounted for three quarters (75.5%) of the deaths registered between March 19, 2020 and August 27, 2021.

Over the course of the pandemic, the highest proportions of Covid related deaths have been in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon and Mid-Ulster Local Government Districts (12.2% and 8.2% respectively).