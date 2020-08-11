Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Robin Swann expresses 'concern' about rising Covid-19 cases

NI death toll remains at 557 with 48 new cases6,000 redundancies and 184,000 on furlough since outbreakScroll down to read updates as they happened

Health Minister Robin Swann has expressed concern about the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health today reported 48 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, however no deaths were reported.

Mr Swann stated: “I am concerned about the rise in positive cases in recent days. We now have an average of over 27 new positive cases per day compared to approximately three per day a few short weeks ago.

“It is very concerning that nine people have been admitted to hospital with Covid-19, two of which are currently in ICU. This highlights the continuing threat from Covid-19 and we must all do everything within our power to tackle this."

Mr Swann said that contact tracing remains the "key" to tackling the pandemic and that more than 230,000 people have downloaded the COVIDNI app.

He added: "“We spent many weeks clapping in support of our health and social care staff and I urge everyone to remember why we did that.

"The threat has not gone away and our HSC system still needs our support. The measures that we have introduced will help slow the spread of Covid-19 and keep more of our loved ones and family safe.

“I therefore make no apology for once again urging everyone to remain vigilant. Do not let down your guard."

The death toll in the Northern Ireland remains at 557, after the first Covid death in four weeks was reported on Monday.

An additional 3,402 tests for the virus have been carried out on 2,535 people, resulting in 48 positive cases.

The total of confirmed cases of the virus since the outbreak began is now 6,188.

There are currently two patients with Covid-19 in intensive care, while two care homes are dealing with outbreaks.

Read more Mandatory face coverings in Northern Ireland is wrong policy, says professor

Follow our live blog below for all the latest coronavirus developments as they happened: