Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Robin Swann ‘not rushing’ to change work-from-home guidance

Health Minister Robin Swann says he has not received any advice that would encourage him to change the current working from home guidance in Northern Ireland.

Mr Swann has also criticised the decision to scrap mass Covid testing in England without consideration as to how the programme will be offered, as he described the regime here as beneficial to education, the health service and the economy.

Speaking to the media on the first day since finishing self-isolation after testing positive for Covid, he also told of the difficult first days after he fell ill.

He said: “I’m feeling grand now, but the first two to three days were quite challenging. I took the second stage of the children and adoption bill remotely and even doing that was challenging at that point in time, so we should not underestimate the impact that Covid is still having on individuals.”

He appealed to all political parties to work together with an aim to restore the Executive and help ease the pressure on Northern Ireland’s beleaguered health service.

Mr Swann said the challenge of addressing the crisis which “has been a decade or more in the making” will require significant and recurrent investment. However, this has been hampered due to budgetary uncertainty following the collapse of the Executive.

He explained: “The fundamental problem we see now is one of capacity. We have to build that capacity up, but that’s not something that can be done overnight. You can’t reverse the errors of a decade in a matter of a couple of months.

“The real damage caused by the loss of additional funding the draft budget would have provided cannot be stressed enough.

“I still hope some budget of certainty can be raised from those ashes, but in the likely event that it isn’t, patients and staff have just been cruelly robbed of the best chance they have actually had in the last decade.

“Today I am pleading, I am pleading with all parties and my fellow ministers to work together to sort out the budget, ideally by re-establishing the Executive or failing that, by finding some other legal way forward.”

Hospitals here have come under massive strain in recent days, with one health trust declaring a potential major incident earlier this week.

In light of this, Mr Swann was asked whether he believes Northern Ireland moved too soon in easing Covid safety measures.

He said the reduced threat posed by the omicron variant means “we can move away from the legalistic framework that we have in place” and move towards people making safer choices that are embedded in their daily lives.

“By moving from regulation to guidance doesn’t mean people should abandon wearing face coverings, taking a lateral flow test before they come out of the house and observing the good guidance we know works, so that approach was the right thing at that point,” he said.

Commenting on the issue of work-from-home guidance, Mr Swann said work is underway to establish the likely impact of any change to the current system.

He added: “As we currently stand, I haven’t received any advice or guidance that would make me say that it is something I would be rushing to do at this moment in time.

“But if that advice came that there was an ability to ease on moving to hybrid working arrangements, which are being considered in Scotland, it is something I would consider, but I will not make a decision without the detailed advice and guidance.”

He also said he is waiting for further evidence on the impact of changing the testing policy before pressing ahead with any changes. Mass testing in England is due to be scrapped at the start of April, raising fears it could be axed here also.

Mr Swann said: “What has become clear even from some interviews made across the water, having made the announcement on Monday, they seem now to be looking at the detail of what that actually means.

“Is testing going to be available for care home staff, care home residents, will it still be available for health service workers free of charge?

“While other jurisdictions are still working out those details, I’m not going to move until I see the clarity as to the effects that will have.”

He said there are “some political representatives here in Northern Ireland who are looking at testing as a restriction rather than a mitigation”, which he does not believe is the correct stance.

“When testing was made more available, we were actually using it so we could keep our schools open, so we could keep workplaces open, so we could make sure our health service was open as fully as possible, so we could make sure people could go back into care homes to visit,” he said.

“So we looked at the benefits testing actually brought, rather than looking it as a restriction and I think that’s how testing should be approached.”