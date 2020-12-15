Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Robin Swann to propose further restrictions as six deaths and 486 new cases

Scroll down to follow how Tuesday's coverage unfolded

Health Minister Robin Swann has said he will bring a paper with further proposals around Covid restrictions to the Executive this week.

Mr Swann declined to speculate ahead of a call between Michael Gove and the leaders of the devolved administrations over coronavirus restrictions at Christmas but said he will be making a number of recommendations.

"That discussion is being taken by the three devolved nations and chaired by Michael Gove this afternoon," he told MLAs during Health Minister questions.

Following a question from DUP MLA Gary Middleton, he said: "As the member well knows that I never comment before a decision or discussion is had so we'll wait to see the outcome of that meeting and what it recommends."

Mr Middleton pressed Mr Swann on his view around additional restrictions over Christmas.

Mr Swann said the spread of Covid and infections rate are stable but still slightly increasing, while the number of hospital inpatients has not decreased at all over the last number of weeks.

He said despite the recent two-week circuit-breaker, those numbers are "still too high".

"So I don't think the member will be surprised to know that I will be bringing a paper to the Executive on Thursday with a number of recommendations," he said.

"But as I said earlier, he'll also know me well enough that I'll make those recommendations to the Executive so the discussion can be had there."

It was confirmed on Tuesday a further six people have died and 486 new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed, the Department of Health has reported.

It brings the total number of people who have died to 1,135, according to the department's data. Meanwhile, 3,292 cases have been diagnosed here in the past seven days.

There are currently 444 confirmed inpatients and 33 patients in intensive care units in hospitals here. 24 patients in intensive care are ventilated.

It makes for 104% occupancy in hospitals.

There are also 87 care home outbreaks.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s A Level students will sit fewer exams in 2021 after new measures were announced by the Education Minster.

Peter Weir revealed a comprehensive package of measures which he believes will ensure fair and flexible public examinations in 2021 on Tuesday, December 15.

But he again ruled out any idea that next summer’s examinations will be cancelled.

The measures presented to the NI Assembly will see pupils given the opportunity to omit units of assessment at GCSE, AS and A2, with more generous grading across all qualifications.

There will also be significant reductions in the content which will be assessed, with support materials for GCSE maths; and a reserve examination series in early July for A2 candidates who miss exams through illness or self-isolating.

Speaking in the Assembly, Mr Weir said: “Let me first reiterate that I will not be cancelling examinations.

“However, I know our students are facing unprecedented disruption to their learning,” he said.

“That’s why our qualifications will be different next year and I will be taking exceptional steps to ensure they are as fair as possible."

Follow how Tuesday's coverage unfolded: