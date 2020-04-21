Coronavirus: Northern Ireland schoolgirl Brooke Hull (7) shows some heart with village gesture

Brooke Hull has been putting hearts up on the path she walks so her friends can see them

A young Moira schoolgirl has been brightening the lives of her neighbours by making and attaching hearts to lampposts in the street where she lives.

Brooke Hull, a Primary 3 pupil at Moira Primary School, told her mum Jacqueline she wanted "to make people smile and be happy".

The hearts carry the message 'stay safe' and 'NHS' and are especially pertinent as the family has relatives working in healthcare both north and south of the border.

The seven-year-old had been due to go to Florida with her family but, due to the coronavirus lockdown, her Christmas present trip had to be cancelled.

"I asked her if she was upset and she said a wee bit but that she was happy we were all at home safe," said Jacqueline. "Hopefully we will go some other time."

Brooke decided to make the hearts after hearing of the idea from her aunt, who had seen them on lampposts in her home village of Blackskull.

"When we were putting up one of the hearts, a woman was walking past. She thanked us and told us her daughter works in the NHS and she would see the heart when she was driving past, which was really nice," said Jacqueline.

"We also just wanted to say thank you to all the NHS staff and our key workers."

She added: "Brooke loves drawing and creative stuff and has been keeping herself occupied, although she is missing her friends terribly and can't wait to get back to school to see everyone. It's hard for all the children.

"One of her friends saw her putting up the hearts and took a picture of her, and afterwards she left Brooke in an Easter card, which she was really pleased about."