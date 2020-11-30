Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Schools won't close early for Christmas, vows Weir as 10 deaths and 290 new cases confirmed

Department of Health death toll at 996Scroll down to read Monday's blog

Education Minister Peter Weir has maintained that there are no plans to extend schools’ Christmas holidays in a fresh statement.

The DUP minister said he was disappointed by "widespread rumours" surrounding the matter even after a statement was issued on November 17 denying claims of early closing of schools in December.

Mr Weir said: "I will once again stress that there are no plans to extend the Christmas holidays for schools. I believe this would only cause further disruption to children’s education and lead to an increase in levels of stress and anxiety.

“I strongly believe that face to face teaching is the best form of education and our schools are the best place to provide this in a controlled and safe environment.

“Indeed, large numbers of young people socialising out of school has the potential to create a major public health concern. My main priority is to guard children’s education, mental health and well-being."

On Monday, another 10 Covid-19 related deaths were reported in Northern Ireland by the Department of Health.

All 10 deaths took place within the past 24 hours. It brings the death toll from the virus to 996.

Another 290 cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed after 3,602 tests were carried out on 1,866 people on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began there have been 52,465 confirmed cases of the virus in the region.

Over the past week 2,505 people have tested positive for the virus, with 381 in the Belfast council area and 298 in Derry and Strabane.

There are currently 427 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with 36 in intensive care units.

Hospital bed occupancy currently stands at 94%, with 15 intensive care unit beds currently free.

There are currently 131 active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes across the region.

It comes after it emerged that DUP MP Sammy Wilson has claimed £48 for buying face masks.

The East Antrim MP has been pictured a number of times, either not wearing a face mask or not wearing one correctly.

Here's how Monday unfolded: