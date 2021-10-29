Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Seven deaths and 1,321 new cases

Seven deaths linked to coronavirus and 1,321 positive new cases of the virus have been confirmed by the Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of deaths reported by the Department since the start of the pandemic to 2,691.

Northern Ireland hospitals are currently at 105% capacity which includes 351 inpatients with Covid-19, of which 34 are in intensive care.

The vaccine rollout in Northern Ireland has also seen 2,650,769 jabs administered so far.

Read more NISRA record Covid death toll rises to 3,611

Earlier today, weekly figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency recorded a further 49 deaths linked to Covid-19 in the week ending on October 22.

A higher death toll of 3,611 since the start of the pandemic.

The difference is because Department figures are based on patients who have previously tested positive for the virus while NISRA figures are calculated using information entered on death certificates by medical professionals.