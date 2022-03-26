Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Seven deaths and 1,465 new cases reported

Death toll rises to 3,299

There have been seven further deaths of patients who previously tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

Another 1,465 confirmed cases of the virus have been notified in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland is now 3,299.

The Department of Health does not release full statistics at the weekend, instead the next full update will be on Monday.

The latest vaccine statistics show as of noon on Sunday there have been 3,752,248 total vaccinations administered in Northern Ireland.

This includes 1,423155 first doses and 1,329,735 second doses.

The Department also confirmed 978,755 booster doses of the vaccine have been administered to date.