Coronavirus Northern Ireland: seven deaths and 1,564 new cases reported

Death toll rises to 2,258

Seven coronavirus deaths and 1,564 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has said.

Tuesday’s figure means the Covid-related death toll in Northern Ireland now stands at 2,258.

Two of the seven deaths occurred outside the latest recording period.

Overall the number of deaths are down on the past week. There were 25 in the last seven days, down from 28 in the previous week.

Hospital occupancy stands at 102% with seven sites over capacity.

Hospital admissions are up to 280 for the past week with 278 in the previous seven day period.

There are 392 hospital inpatients with Covid, and of these 47 are in ICU and 33 on ventilation.

A total of 2,376,682 vaccines have been administered here.

According to department statistics, there have been 10,099 positive cases in the last seven days – compared to 9,168 during the previous week.

A total of 128 care homes are currently dealing with a Covid outbreak.

The figures come as the department announced the ‘Big Jab Weekend’ will be taking place on August 21 and 22.

Mass vaccination centres will once again offer walk-in first jabs for all adults.

That’s on top of ongoing vaccinations at mobile clinics and participating community pharmacies.

NI’s mass vaccination centres will soon be winding down their work after nine months of intensive activity.

Health Minister Robin Swann. Credit: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

They ceased offering first doses to the general population at the end of July, but are returning to that role for this weekend. That is part of a big push to get as many people protected from COVID-19 as possible.

The ‘Big Jab Weekend’ will be the last chance for anyone aged 18 and over to get their first jab at a mass vaccination centre

Welcoming the initiative, Health Minister Robin Swann said: “We want to offer people as many opportunities as possible to get the jab. There is still demand for vaccination – the take-up at walk-in clinics demonstrates that.

“No appointment will be needed at the vaccination centres this weekend or at the ongoing walk-in clinics – just turn up and get your jab at a time that suits you. It couldn’t be easier.

“Vaccination is saving lives. When we get jabbed, we are protecting ourselves, protecting others and protecting the health service. It is the single biggest contribution people can make to getting normality back. It helps opens doors to nights out, travel, music and sports events and to so many other things we have missed so much in the last 18 months.”

Ahead of the ‘Big Jab Weekend’, anyone aged 16 and over can get their first vaccine dose at the ongoing series of localised walk-in clinics being held across Northern Ireland.

The chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride made an appeal to young people to take up the offer.

“Young people have made huge sacrifices in this pandemic. Vaccination is their passport back to normality. It helps protect them and the people they care about. It also will be vital to helping our health service cope in the coming months,” he said.

“Please don’t miss out on all the benefits that come with getting the jab. You do not want to get this virus. You do not want to pass it to someone else. And you do not want long COVID, with all the health complication that involves.

“I am not interesting in lecturing or berating young people on vaccination. It is their decision. But I would ask them to make an informed decision, based on information from trusted sources.”