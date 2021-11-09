Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Seven further deaths and 1,228 cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,769

Seven further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, the Department of Health has reported.

There are also another 1,228 cases of Covid-19 recorded in the latest figures.

The total number of deaths linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland is now 2,769.

A total of 285,459 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Some 46 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI during the past seven days, a decrease of three on the week before.

There are 395 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals and hospital bed occupancy throughout the system stands at 107%.

The statistics show 39 people with the virus are currently in intensive care, down five from Monday.

There were 193 Covid admissions to hospitals in the past week, a decrease from 239 the previous seven day.

The latest vaccine statistics show as of noon on Tuesday there have been 2,741,091 total vaccinations administered in Northern Ireland, with 12,748 given in the last 24-hour reporting period.

There have also been 140,755 third booster shots given to date, although Health Minister Robin Swann has previously said he is “disappointed" with the uptake of booster jabs in Northern Ireland at present.

On Tuesday, the department also confirmed that it has “no plans for a mandatory vaccination programme [for its frontline staff] at this time”.

A spokesperson made the statement following reports which expect the British government to announce that NHS workers in England will have to be fully vaccinated against Covid by spring next year.

“We do not want to take a position that might further destabilise our vulnerable staffing position and therefore have currently no plans for a mandatory vaccination programme at this time,” the spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph.

"This is consistent with the approach in Scotland and Wales.

"We encourage all staff who are not yet vaccinated to do so without delay. Vaccination is the most effective way of stopping the spread of Covid-19 and protecting people against serious illness.”