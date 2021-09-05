Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Seven further deaths and 1,232 cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,408

Seven further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Sunday, the Department of Health has reported.

Sunday’s statistics mean this weekend has seen 14 further deaths in total, with seven recorded by the department on Saturday.

Another 1,232 cases of coronavirus were also reported in the latest figures from the department.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland is now 2,408.

The Department of Health does not release full statistics at the weekend, instead the next full update will be on Monday.

The latest vaccine statistics show as of noon on Sunday there have been 2,462,140 total vaccinations administered in Northern Ireland.

Saturday saw 1,814 total vaccines administered.

Meanwhile, Downing Street confirmed the UK Government intends to press on with plans to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs, an idea which has previously been met with criticism from MPs in both parties.

Industry figures also believe vaccine passports could lead to a spike in house parties and embroil clubs in discrimination cases.

The scheme would see members of the public required to show proof they have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in order to gain entry to clubs and other large-scale events.

Asked if he has made up his mind about vaccine passports, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky's Trevor Phillips on Sunday: "We are looking at, by the end of September when everyone has had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated, for the large venues, venues that could end up causing a real spike in infections, where we need to use the certification process.

"If you look at what the FA have done, they've done so brilliantly in terms of checking vaccine status to reopen football.

"That is the sort of right thing to do and we are absolutely on track to continue to make sure that we do that.

"There's a reason for that ... the reason being is that, I, as does the Prime Minister, want to make sure the whole economy remains open."