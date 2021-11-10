Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Seven further deaths and 1,765 cases reported

Death toll now stands at 2,776

Seven new deaths linked to coronavirus have been reported by the Department of Health on Wednesday.

The latest coronavirus figures show total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,776.

A further 1,765 people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total of individuals who have tested positive since the pandemic began to 279,810.

Some 41 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, an a decrease of 54 on the week before.

Over the past seven days 8,775 people have tested positive, an increase of 738 cases from the week before.

There are 404 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals and hospital bed occupancy throughout the system stands at 104%.

The figures show 36 people are currently in intensive care, three below Tuesday’s figure.

There were 197 Covid-related admissions to hospitals in the past week, a decrease from 248 the previous week.

There are currently 38 active outbreaks in care homes..

By noon on Wednesday, a total of 2,756,029 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

Also on Wednesday, the Belfast trust’s medical director, Chris Hagan told the BBC Stephen Nolan show that around one in five health workers in the Belfast trust have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19.

He said they did not have accurate data to provide a complete picture, but he believed staff should be vaccinated.

The Southern Health Trust has provided similar data showing around a quarter are still to get the jab.

While the Western Trust has said 60% of doctors and around the same percentage of nurses were jabbed, although it too said figures may not be accurate.

Discussions have been ongoing around Health Minister Robin Swann’s announcement that there will be a public consultation to determine whether newly employed NHS workers in Northern Ireland will be required to be vaccinated against the flu and Covid-19.

Anne Speed of Unison said the trade union supported the vaccination programme, but it was “a big leap” to make it compulsory for health staff, and added that there are “hundreds of thousands” of reasons as to why healthcare workers would not get the jab.

Around 90% of the total population has been vaccinated in Northern Ireland.