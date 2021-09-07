Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Seven more deaths and 1,748 new cases

Death toll stands at 2,424

Millions of vaccines have been administered in NI. Pic PA

The Department for Health has reported a further seven coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,748 new cases.

In the past seven days 143,732 people have been tested, up from 107,703 in the previous seven days.

Over the last seven days, 10,316 positive cases have been recorded.

Fermanagh and Omagh has the highest rate of transmission at 738 per 100k of population.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive in the past week were aged between 10 and 14 years of age.

Since testing began 210,729 have been found to have the disease.

Deaths are increasing. There have been 52 in the past week compared to 46 the previous seven days.

Hospitals are at 106% capacity with eight running over capacity.

There are 461 Covid inpatients in local hospitals, 45 of whom are in intensive care units (ICU).

In care homes, there are 131 active outbreaks.

The current death toll in Northern Ireland from those who have tested positive for coronavirus currently stands at 2,424.

Meanwhile, almost 2.5m vaccines have been administered, of which 1.3m were first dose and 1.2m the second.

Read more Northern Ireland Assembly recalled to discuss schools Covid crisis

The Northern Ireland Assembly has been recalled following increasing reports of pupil absences due to the Covid-19 situation in local schools.

The Speaker Alex Maskey said he recognises that this situation has been “worsened by the failure of the Minister of Education to develop clear and robust guidance for school staff”.

He called on the Minister to work urgently with the Public Health Agency to issue updated guidance.