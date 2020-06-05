Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Several Black Lives Matter protests cancelled as police urge public not to attend

UK death toll passes 40,000NI death toll reaches 536 after one further deathBombardier cutting its global workforce by 2,500Republic of Ireland eases lockdownScroll down to see how Friday unfolded

A protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A number of Black Lives Matters protests scheduled to take place in Northern Ireland this weekend have been cancelled.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said protests planned for Newry, Portadown and Omagh had been called off after concerns around illegal gatherings and social distancing.

Other protests are planned to take place in Belfast and Londonderry. Around 2000 people attended a similar protest in Belfast earlier this week.

Mr Todd said the organisers should call off all planned protests and urged the public not to attend the events, intended to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd.

“Such gatherings are a risk to public health and in breach of the current Health Regulations. I would appeal to anyone thinking about attending them not to – and instead find more responsible and innovative ways to make their voice heard. People need to act responsibly and be aware that protesting like this puts people’s lives at risk," the Assistant Chief Constable said.

He said there will be a more visible police presence at the events, as well as at bus and train stations and on the roads.

It comes after it was announced one further person in Northern Ireland has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

This beings the death toll in the region to 536.

The fatality was reported within the current reporting period, from 10am on June 4 to 10am on June 5, having occurred previously.

A further 1,500 Covid-19 lab tests on 1,098 people have been carried out in the last 24 hours, resulting in 3 positive cases.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of the virus to 4,776.

Here's how Friday unfolded: