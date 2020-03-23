Coronavirus: Northern Ireland shoppers are urged to stop panic-buying

Covid-19 has sparked panic-buying of items like toilet paper and pasta in many areas.

But John French, chief executive at The Consumer Council, said he had been reassured by the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium that "empty shelves at supermarkets will not occur if households undertake their normal shopping patterns, and only buy what they usually need for themselves and their families".

Aodhan Connolly , director at the consortium, said over-buying was causing unnecessary challenges for retailers.

"Supermarkets have enough products to go around, but they are under pressure with this sudden increase in demand," he said.

"Food retailers are focusing all their efforts on getting as much food on to their shelves as possible, and we would therefore ask that consumers only buy what they need."