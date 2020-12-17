Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Situation is 'dire' says O'Neill after Executive agrees six-week lockdown starting on Boxing Day

No decision taken to close schoolsMichelle O'Neill says situation is 'dire'Non-essential retail to close for at least four weeksExecutive will review the lockdown after four weeksPeople should not leave their homes after 8pm during first week of lockdown12 deaths and 656 new cases reported by Department of HealthScroll down for read how Thursday's coverage unfolded

The Northern Ireland Executive has agreed to impose a six-week lockdown from Boxing Day, in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Measures will include the closing of all non-essential retail as well as close contact services, while the hospitality sector will be confined to takeaway services only.

PA reports there will be no changes made to the Christmas bubbling arrangements.

The measures are set to be reviewed as the lockdown proceeds.

The restrictions also include:

Closure of hospitality, except for takeaway

Hotels to remain open until December 28

Off-licences closed at 8pm

Car washes closed

Dog grooming open

No sporting activity at all during the first week of lockdown (December 26 to January 2)

All essential businesses will have to close at 8pm during first week

During first week of lockdown people should not leave their homes after 8pm

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill described the situation as "quite dire".

"It's very clear from the positive cases we're seeing every day that an urgent intervention was required," she said.

"The Executive had detailed discussion about what that needed to be: around the duration of that and the specifics.

"What has been decided today is that there's going to be a six-week lockdown that begins on December 26. That will stay in place for a period of six weeks."

But she added that it would be reviewed after four weeks.

"There will also be financial supports put in place, so the current measures which we have had over previous restrictions will be rolled over to support businesses through this very challenging time," the Deputy First Minister said.

Mrs O'Neill said Northern Ireland is in a "worse position" that it has been throughout the pandemic.

"I think the health service would be completely crushed in January if we didn't intervene now.

"Whilst this is draconian in many ways, it's necessary, and this is about saving lives, this is about saving the health service and this is about taking some pressure off the health care staff," she told reporters at Stormont.

"We've never been in such a bad position as we are now and will be in January if this didn't happen now."

She described what ministers have agreed as a "longer and deeper intervention".

"That's been a collective position from the Executive that has been arrived at this evening," she said.

Ministers did not decide to close schools, Ms O'Neill added.

"Schools were discussed and what was agreed is that schools would remain for now, but that health and education (departments) continue that conversation around things, for example, like blended learning and other things," she said.

"That conversation continues and I expect that both health and education will be able to say more about that over the course of the days ahead."

For those who had chosen to form a family bubble over the Christmas period, Ms O'Neill said they would be allowed to go ahead.

It comes after the Department of Health reported another 12 people in Northern Ireland after contracting Covid-19.

Ten of the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, while two were previously unreported.

It brings the death toll in the region from the virus to 1,154.

A further 656 cases of the virus have also been diagnosed after 10,620 tests were carried out on 3,439 people on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began a total of 60,287 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland.

There are currently 460 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with 32 patients in intensive care units.

Hospital bed occupancy currently stands at 104%, while 21 intensive care unit beds remain free.

In care homes there are currently 86 active outbreaks of the virus.

