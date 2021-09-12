Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Six deaths and 1,031 new cases reported

The death toll stands at 2,453Another 1,031 positive cases reported by Department of HealthMobile vaccination centres offering students the chance to take up the Covid-19 jab

Another six people have died after contracting Covid-19, the Department of Health has confirmed.

In the past 24 hours, 1,031 positive cases were also reported.

The figures were compiled in the 24 hours up to 10am on Sunday.

The death toll has reached 2,453 in Northern Ireland since the outbreak began.

Meanwhile, mobile vaccination centres will offer students at Northern Ireland's six further education colleges the chance to take up the Covid-19 jab.

It comes as part of a drive to encourage more young people to get vaccinated amid the ongoing pandemic.

Scores of young people came forward across the weekend to Belfast music venue The Limelight.

Those who received the jab received a free ticket to a gig at Ormeau Park.

Just over 70% of young people in Northern Ireland have been vaccinated compared to the rate of more than 90% across the whole population.

From Monday further education leaders are urging students at six colleges to come forward for the jab at 60 mobile vaccination centres on across 30 further education and university campus sites.

The pop-up clinics are also open for anyone aged 16 and above who are not enrolled at their local further education college but would like to avail of the jab.

Leo Murphy, principal and chief executive of North West Regional College welcomed the initiative.

“It is fantastic to welcome the pop-up vaccination clinics to our college campuses and bring the vaccine right to our students, giving them convenient access to this service as they attend their lectures, seminars and classes,” he said.