Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Six deaths and 1,218 new cases

A further six deaths linked to Covid-19 have been confirmed.

A further six deaths linked to coronavirus in Northern Ireland have been confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The Department of Health figures show the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 3,323.

A total of 1,218 new positive cases have now been reported while the vaccine rollout has now seen 3,757,322 jabs administered in total.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Weekly Covid figures from the Northern Ireland and Statistics Research Agency (Nisra) were also released on Friday.

Read more Another 28 Covid-linked deaths in latest weekly figures

It recorded a total of 28 deaths linked to Covid-19, three more than the previous week.

This covers deaths that happened in the week ending March 25, with Nisra estimating the total number of deaths linked to coronavirus to 4,435.

The figure is higher as Nisra uses different data sources from the Department of Health, giving a more wide-ranging picture of the impact of the virus.

Department figures look primarily at hospital deaths, and only include people who tested positive for the virus.