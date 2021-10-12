Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Six deaths and 1,278 new cases

Death toll stands at 2,599

People are still being encouraged to take the vaccine.

The Department for Health has reported a further six coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,278 new cases.

In the past seven days 8,802 positive cases have been reported compared to 7,713 in the previous seven days.

Since the pandemic began 4.5million tests have been carried out resulting in 252,208 individuals testing positive.

The Fermanagh and Omagh area has the highest seven-day rates of transmission at 542.6 per 100k of population respectively.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive in the past week were aged between 10 and 14 years at 22.1%.

There have been 23 deaths in the last seven days compared to 21 in the previous seven days.

Hospitals are at 103% capacity with seven out of nine hospitals running over capacity.

There are 368 Covid inpatients, of whom 31 are being treated in intensive care units (ICU).

In care homes, there are 69 active outbreaks.

The current death toll in Northern Ireland from those who have tested positive for coronavirus currently stands at 2,599.

Currently in Northern Ireland, over 2.5 million vaccinations have been administered, 1.3 million first doses and 1.2 million second doses.

Of the eligible age groups, those with the lowest take up are 16 to 17-year-olds at 50% - who have been offered the vaccine since August – and then 18 to 29-year-olds at 75% who have been offered it longer.