Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Six deaths and 1,291 new positive cases

The Department of Health has confirmed another six deaths linked to coronavirus and 1,291 positive new cases within the last 24 hours.

This brings the death toll in Northern Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,675.

Hospital occupancy in Northern Ireland remains over capacity at 106%, which includes 345 inpatients with Covid.

Meanwhile, new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have said that around nine in 10 adults in all parts of the UK continue to have Covid-19 antibodies.

This includes an estimate of 90.8% in Northern Ireland as well as 90% in Wales, 92.2% in England and 91.3% in Scotland.

The presence of antibodies indicated that someone has been infected with Covid in the past or has been vaccinated.

In general it takes between two to three weeks after infection or vaccination for the body to make enough antibodies to fight the virus.

While the antibodies remain in the blood at low levels, this can decline over time to the point where tests can no longer detect them.

The PA news agency report that the ONS tests are based on blood sample test results for the week beginning September 27 and are largely unchanged from the last few months.

The latest estimates are from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and are based on a sample of blood test results for the week beginning September 27.

The figures are for private households and don’t cover those in settings like hospitals or care homes.

The ONS has said there is a “clear pattern” between vaccination and testing positive for Covid-19 in the detection antibodies, but noted it was not “a precise measure” of the immunity provided by vaccination.

It also remains unknown how long antibodies will remain in the body after detection.

The ONS have added that the latest estimates are too early to reflect the impact of any booster doses of vaccine which began to be rolled out in the UK in late September.