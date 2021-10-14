Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Six deaths and 1,304 new cases

Death toll rises to 2,606

The Department for Health has reported a further six coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,304 new cases.

Positive case numbers continue to rise.

Cases have risen over the past seven days to 8,996 positive compared to 7,986 in the previous week.

Since the pandemic began 4.57million tests have been carried out resulting in 254,983 individuals testing positive.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon area has the highest seven-day rate of transmission at 544.1 per 100k of population.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive in the past week were aged between 10 and 14 years at 21.8%.

There have been 25 deaths in the last seven days compared to 18 in the previous seven days.

Hospitals are at 105% capacity with eight out of 12 hospitals now running over capacity.

There are 345 Covid inpatients, with 38 in intensive care.

In care homes, there are 67 active outbreaks at present.

The current death toll in Northern Ireland from those who have tested positive for coronavirus currently stands at 2,606.

Over 2.5million vaccinations have been administered, 1.3m first doses and 1.2m second doses.

Of the eligible age groups, those with the lowest take up are 16-17-year-olds at 50% - who have been offered the vaccine since August – and then 18-29 year olds at 75% who have been offered it longer.