Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Six deaths and 1,423 new cases as new ‘Delta plus’ variant under watch

Death toll stands at 2,635

Six new deaths linked to coronavirus have been announced by the Department of Health on Wednesday.

Two of the deaths reported in the figures occurred outside the current reporting period.

The latest coronavirus figures show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,635.

The latest figures come amid a warning of a new Covid variant being examined known as “Delta plus”.

Dr David Farren told BBC NI the new variant was more transmissible.

He warned Delta plus is "adding an extra layer of risk for us losing control of this going into the winter".

"Eventually infections like this tend to get less and less severe and it will just become part of daily life, but we're not there yet,” he added.

"We are still at least another six or 12 months away from this, the goals in sight we just need to keep our nerve and keep going for it."

Experts say the new variant is unlikely to escape the current vaccines and has not yet been designated a variant of concern, or a variant under investigation.

Wednesday’s figures also reveal a further 1,423 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 4,189 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 262,397 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Some 30 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, up from 27 the week before.

Over the past seven days 8,850 people have tested positive, a decrease from 8,972 the week before.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 107%, and ten facilities are over capacity.

There are 355 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals – down from 393 inpatients seven days ago.

The figures show 33 people are currently in intensive care, an increase of two from Tuesday’s figure.

There were 185 Covid admissions in the past week, a decrease from 204 the previous week.

There are currently 60 active outbreaks in care homes – a reduction of five compared to the past week.

By noon on Wednesday, a total of 2,593,676 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,318,733 first doses.

There were 2,423 total vaccinations administered within the last 24 hours.

The figures show 35,989 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister has reminded people of the need to get tested if they develop symptoms of Covid-19.

Robin Swann was on a visit to Randox Laboratories’ testing facility on the outskirts of Antrim.

Mr Swann said Randox “continues to play an important ongoing role” in the fight against Covid-19.

He said Northern Ireland is in a “fortunate position” to have “companies like Randox” who have processed almost 20 million tests for the UK testing programme and international travel testing.

“We are continuing to see a high number of positive cases each day in Northern Ireland which is concerning,” said the Health Minister.

“Therefore I would again remind people of the importance of getting tested should they develop symptoms. Alongside vaccination and contact tracing, Covid-19 testing remains one of the main pillars of protection against this virus. Please do the right thing.”