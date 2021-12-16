Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Six deaths and 2,237 new cases recorded

Death toll stands at 2,942

Six new deaths linked to coronavirus have been reported by the Department of Health on Thursday.

It takes the total number of Covid related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 2,942.

Hospitals remain under pressure in the region with capacity in the system standing at 106%.

Nine hospitals are operating over capacity.

The latest figures also show over 17,000 booster vaccinations were delivered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 309 Covid-19 inpatients are in hospitals which represents a decrease from 375 seven days ago.

A further 2,237 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 7,216 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 347,433 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Some 23 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI during the past seven days, a decrease from 32 on the week before.

Over the past seven days 12,548 people have tested positive, an increase from 12,275 the week before.

The figures show 32 people are in intensive care, the same as Wednesday’s figure with 25 on a ventilator.

There were 140 Covid admissions in the past week, a decrease from 199 the previous week.

There are currently 35 active outbreaks in care homes, the same figure as the previous seven days.

By noon on Thursday, a total of 3,292,432 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,389,588 first doses.

There were 19,000 total vaccinations administered within the last 24 hours.

The figures show 596,936 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.