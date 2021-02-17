Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Six deaths and 297 new cases of Covid-19

A further six people have died in Northern Ireland as a result of Covid-19.

The latest figures from the Department of Health show that all six deaths occurred within the past 24 hours.

It brings the death toll from the virus to 2,015 since the pandemic began.

A further 297 new cases of the Covid-19 have also been recorded after 6,005 tests were carried out on 1,829 people.

A total of 109,785 people in Northern Ireland have now tested positive for the virus.

There are currently 434 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with 53 in an intensive care unit.

Hospital bed occupancy currently stands at 97%, while 50 intensive care unit beds remain free.

In Northern Ireland's care homes there are currently 53 active outbreaks of Covid-19.

Over the past week a total of 2,047 people have tested positive for the virus.

The Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council area recorded the most cases over the last seven days with 434 people testing positive. Belfast had the second highest number of cases with 376, while there were 284 new cases in Mid Ulster.

Fermanagh and Omagh recorded the lowest number of cases over the past week with 52, while Ards and North Down had 87 and 101 new cases were recorded in Causeway Coast and Glens.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon also had the highest number of cases per 100,000 of the population over the last seven days with 203.1. Mid Ulster had 192.5, while Belfast had 110.2.

The lowest number of cases per 100,000 people was also found in Fermanagh and Omagh with 44.5, Ards and North Down had 54.1, while Causeway Coast and Glens had 70.

As of Tuesday evening vaccination figures for Northern Ireland show a total of 438,708 vaccines administered, including 409,507 first doses and 29,201 second doses.

These include 205,555 vaccines administered by GPs and 233,153 by Trusts.